Monday, February 03, 2025
     
  4. Rahul Gandhi spoke 'falsehood' about my US visit: Jaishankar on 'Trump coronation invite' dig

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said that he went to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration and Rahul Gandhi deliberately lied about the US visit.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Feb 03, 2025 16:57 IST, Updated : Feb 03, 2025 16:57 IST
Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a remark he made in the Lok Sabha during his speech earlier in the afternoon. Jaishankar said that the Leader of Opposition “deliberately” spoke a falsehood about his visit to the United States in December 2024. 

"I went to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration. Also to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me," Jaishankar said. 

 

