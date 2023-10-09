Rahul Gandhi says govts in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh on their way out; BJP latches on to his slip of tongue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (October 9) had a slip of tongue moment when he said that the governments in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are on their way out after the respective Assembly elections announced today.

Soon after the announcement of the election schedule in five states, Gandhi while replying to a question on the party's prospects said the governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh were going.

"In Madhya Pradesh their state government is going, the government is also going in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and also in Telangana. Sorry, I spoke wrongly. You confused me," Gandhi said and soon corrected himself.

"In Chhattisgarh, we have our government and it is coming back as also in Rajasthan. but BJP's government in Madhya Pradesh is going. In Telangana too their (BRS) government is going and ours is coming. Seriously speaking, the atmosphere is very positive," he said.

BJP takes swipe

The BJP posted Rahul Gandhi’s video clip on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Rahul Gandhi has accepted that the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are on their way out”.

The video was also shared by several BJP leaders on their X handles.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to the assembly polls between November 7 and 30.

The Election Commission on Monday announced that single-phase assembly polls will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23, Telangana on November 30 and Mizoram on November 7 while Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and 17 (70 seats).

