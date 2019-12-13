I will not apologise: Rahul Gandhi remains firm on 'rape in India' remark

Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise for 'rape in India' remark

Standing firm on his rape remark, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he would not apologize for his statement. Clearing his stand, Rahul Gandhi said no state, governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party is safe in terms of crimes against women. The Congress MP further accused the BJP of politicising the issue to deviate the nation's attention from rape cases.

"I will not apologise," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I have a clip on my phone in which Narendra Modi Ji is calling Delhi a 'rape capital', will tweet it so that everyone can see. Just to deflect attention from protests in North East, this is being made an issue by BJP," the Congress MP said.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative is like 'rape in India', an apparent reference to rising incidents of rape in the country.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on rape were at the center of furious protests in the Lok Sabha on the last day of the winter session on Friday with leaders of the ruling BJP protesting and demanding an apology from him.

As Speaker Om Birla, who adjourned the House sine die, was reading out his remarks on the various issues taken up during the session, Treasury benches demanded an apology from Gandhi for his rape remarks.

Opposition members were also heard shouting slogans such as "We Want Justice" and insisting that Gandhi be given a chance to respond.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gandhi were present in the House.

Earlier in the morning, as the ruckus continued for around half-an-hour, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till noon and was unable to take up Question Hour.

Soon after the House paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said several BJP members had given notices of adjournment against Gandhi's remarks and should be allowed to speak.

Tearing into Gandhi, Union minister Smriti Irani said he has insulted the women and people of India and claimed his remarks are like inviting people to rape women.

Demanding an apology from Gandhi, the minister said the remarks amount to political mockery and he should be punished.

Her party colleague Locket Chatterjee said Gandhi had insulted women by making remarks that 'Make in India' had become "rape in India".

She said all men were not rapists.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Meghwal also said Gandhi should apologise and recalled an earlier instance of Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti saying sorry for remarks made outside the House.

Joshi also asked DMK member Kanimozhi and NCP leader Supriya Sule to express their opinion on Gandhi's remarks, which are an insult to women.

More than 30 members from the BJP, including Sadhvi Pragya, were seen standing in the aisle and shouting slogans.

Congress members, too, were in the aisle.

