Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
  4. WATCH: Rahul Gandhi receives welcome with 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' slogan on reaching Parliament

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi receives welcome with 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' slogan on reaching Parliament

On Tuesday (January 31), a large number of people were seen cheering for the Congress leader outside his residence in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi was also seen waving his hand at them.

Rahul Gandhi in Parliament: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (February 1) received a warm welcome with Bharat Jodo Yatra' slogans from his party leaders on reaching the Parliament. He arrived in the national capital after Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded on Monday (January 30).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 today in Lok Sabha. This was the third time in a row that the government presented the budget in a paperless form.

Know more about Bharat Jodo Yatra:

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concluded on Monday with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the party office in Srinagar.Prior to this, Rahul Gandhi had also unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded in the union territory.

The yatra traversed 12 states and two Union territories in 145 days after its launch on September 7 last year and covered 4,080 km.The yatra culminated with an event at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters in Srinagar rand a mega rally.

Key highlights of budget 2023:

Highlights of the budget presented by the Union Finance Minister included big incentives under the new income tax regime. The IT rebate limit in the new regime has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and the new tax regime will be the default tax regime, the Finance Minister said. Capital expenditure outlay has been increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, accounting for 3.3 per cent of the GDP. 

