Rahul Gandhi reacts to detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk, other Ladakhis: 'Chakravyuh will be broken'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reacted sharply after detention of around 120 people from Ladakh including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had marched to the national capital demanding sixth schedule status for the Union Territory at the city's border, saying the detention of Wangchuk and other Ladakhis is unacceptable.

"The detention of Sonam Wangchuk ji and hundreds of Ladakhis peacefully marching for environmental and constitutional rights is unacceptable. Why are elderly citizens being detained at Delhi’s border for standing up for Ladakh’s future? Modi ji, like with the farmers, this ‘Chakravyuh’ will be broken, and so will your arrogance. You will have to listen to Ladakh’s voice," Gandhi said in an X post.

Wangchuk among 120 people from Ladakh detained

Earlier, around 120 people from Ladakh including noted climate activist Wangchuk have been detained by the Delhi Police at the city's border. According to Delhi Police sources, the detained people, including Wangchuk, have taken to Alipur and other police stations along the city border.

Wangchuk and others wanted to spend the night at the border. They were initially requested to go back as prohibitory orders were imposed in Delhi but when they did not stop, the policemen who were already deployed at the border, detained about 120 men, including Wangchuk, police officer said.

They have been kept at Alipur Police Station and other nearby police stations at the Delhi-Haryana border, the officer said, adding that they will be released after some time. Women participating in the march were not detained, the source said, adding that the detentions were done in view of prohibitory orders banning gatherings of five or more persons in north and central Delhi.

Wangchuk, in a post on Instagram shortly before being detained, shared visuals from the Delhi border, where amid huge police presence their buses were stopped. The climate activist could be seen interacting with police officials in the video.

In his post, Wangchuk said several vehicles of Delhi Police and Haryana Police were accompanying their buses and while they initially thought they were being escorted, as they approached the national capital, it was clear they were going to be detained.

'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' to press demands

The 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' was organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which along with Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), are jointly spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of statehood, extension of the Constitution's sixth schedule, early recruitment process along with a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

Delhi Police on Monday banned the gathering of five or more persons, people carrying banners, placards arms and or protests in the central part and bordering areas for the next six days in the national capital, citing law and order issues, including calls of protests given by several organisations.

(With PTI inputs)

