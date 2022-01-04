Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi's silence over reports of China constructing bridge on Pangong Tso

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the government's handling of the border situation with China in eastern Ladakh, which has also seen bloody clashes between the Indian and PLA troops last year.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2022 14:32 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports of China constructing a bridge on the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"PM's silence is deafening. Our land, our people, our borders deserve better," Gandhi said on Twitter.

He cited a news report claiming that the Chinese have been constructing a bridge on Pangong Tso Lake for over two months which is extremely close to the LAC. The bridge will connect the north and south bank of the lake, the report claimed.

The Congress party and Gandhi have been critical of the government's handling of the border situation with China in eastern Ladakh, which has also seen bloody clashes between the Indian and PLA troops last year.

READ MORE: New satellite image shows China constructing bridge on its side of Pangong lake in Ladakh

