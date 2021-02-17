Rahul Gandhi demands separate fishery ministry, Giriraj Singh's epic reply in Italian

Image Source : PTI Union Minister Giriraj Singh invited Rahul Gandhi to visit his ministry to check new projects for the fishery sector.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded a separate ministry to address the grievances of the fishing industry. Interacting with the fishermen community during his visit to Puducherry, the former Congress president sought to compare farmers with fishermen and said the government must have a separate department to look into the issue concerning the community.

"The government passed 3 Bills against farmers, the backbone of a nation. You must be wondering why am I talking about farmers at meeting of fishermen. I consider you as farmers of sea. If farmers of land can have ministry in Delhi, why is that farmers of sea don't have the same," Rahul Gandhi said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh's responds

Soon after Rahul Gandhi's statement, Giriraj Singh, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying went into action mode slamming the Wayanad MP for his remark. Giriraj Singh chose to respond in Italian while hitting out at the Congress leader.

"Dear Raul (@RahulGandhi) There is no separate Ministry of Fisheries in Italy. It comes under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry," the Union minister said in his Italian tweet.

Giriraj Singh also 'invited' Rahul Gandhi to visit the fishery ministry to get an idea of all the projects being managed by the ministry under him.

Union minister Smriti Irani too joined Giriraj Singh in cornering Rahul Gandhi with a separate tweet in Italian.

"Dear @girirajsinghbjp They only know one thing. Spreading lies, fear and misinformation," Irani said.

Rahul Gandhi is visiting Puducherry at a time when his party's government in the Union Territory is facing a crisis after Chief Minister V Narayanswamy's close aide A John Kumar resigned from the party on Tuesday, citing "dissatisfaction with the Congress government".

Kumar's resignation has pushed the Congress government to the brink of losing power in Puducherry.

