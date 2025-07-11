Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in Savarkar defamation case, next hearing on July 24 The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was not present in the court and his lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf before the court. The court kept the matter for next hearing on July 24.

Pune:

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday pleaded not guilty in a defamation case related to his remarks about Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The plea was entered on his behalf in a Pune court by his lawyer, advocate Milind Pawar, as Gandhi himself was not present during the proceedings.

The matter was heard before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) and Special Judge (MP/MLA court) Amol Sriram Shinde. The judge formally read out the charge against Gandhi, to which a not-guilty plea was recorded through his counsel. Notably, the case was filed by Satyaki Savarkar -- the grandnephew of VD Savarkar.

Next hearing on July 24

Speaking on the matter, advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, representing the complainant Satyaki Savarkar, confirmed that the phase of recording the accused's plea has been completed. Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, who is representing Satyaki Savarkar, said since the phase of recording of plea of the accused is over, the trial in the case will proceed now. The court kept the matter for the next hearing on July 24.

What's the case?

The case stems from statements Gandhi made during a speech in London in which he criticized Savarkar’s actions and ideology. During the speech, Gandhi remarked, "They (Savarkar and his friends) beat up a Muslim and felt happy. If five people beat up one person and someone is getting happy, then this is cowardice. Fifteen people with Savarkarji are beating one person. This is also in their ideology."

The comments have sparked considerable controversy, with critics accusing Gandhi of disrespecting a prominent figure in India’s freedom struggle. In response to the case, the Supreme Court of India also intervened, issuing a stern warning to the Congress leader regarding his comments on historical figures.

(With inputs from agencies)

