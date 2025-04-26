Pune Court summons Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in defamation case over remarks on VD Savarkar Pune court summons Rahul Gandhi in defamation case over remarks on VD Savarkar, while the Supreme Court issues a warning against controversial statements on historical figures.

Pune:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by a Pune court in connection with a defamation case over his controversial remarks about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The court has directed Gandhi to appear on May 9, 2025, after a relative of Savarkar filed a complaint against the Congress MP. The case stems from statements Gandhi made during a speech in London in which he criticized Savarkar’s actions and ideology.

During the speech, Gandhi remarked, "They (Savarkar and his friends) beat up a Muslim and felt happy. If five people beat up one person and someone is getting happy, then this is cowardice. Fifteen people with Savarkarji are beating one person. This is also in their ideology."

The comments have sparked considerable controversy, with critics accusing Gandhi of disrespecting a prominent figure in India’s freedom struggle. In response to the case, the Supreme Court of India also intervened, issuing a stern warning to the Congress leader regarding his comments on historical figures.

During proceedings on Friday, the apex court criticized Gandhi's remarks and questioned his understanding of the historical context surrounding figures like Savarkar. Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan, hearing the case, emphasised the importance of respecting freedom fighters and their contributions to the country’s independence. Justice Datta even posed a pointed question to Gandhi's legal representative, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, asking, “Does your client know Mahatma Gandhi also used the term ‘your faithful servant’ while addressing the Viceroy? Does your client know that his grandmother, when she was the Prime Minister, also sent a letter to somebody praising Savarkar?”

The court expressed disapproval of Gandhi’s comments and urged him to refrain from making such statements in the future. “You cannot make such statements without knowing the history and geography of freedom fighters,” Justice Datta remarked. He further warned that any future remarks of a similar nature could lead to severe legal consequences, stating, “Let him not make irresponsible statements about the freedom fighters. They have given us freedom.”

The Supreme Court also held the criminal defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi in a Lucknow court related to his earlier comments on Savarkar. However, this stay is conditional on Gandhi refraining from making further controversial statements about historical figures.

The issue has brought attention to the delicate balance between free speech and the need for responsible public discourse, especially when it involves revered national figures. The defamation case in Pune and the Supreme Court's warning reflect the ongoing debate over the portrayal of historical figures and their legacy in contemporary politics.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the political ramifications of Gandhi’s remarks continue to be felt, with various political factions weighing in on the issue. The outcome of this case could have broader implications for public figures and their responsibility to carefully consider the impact of their statements on the nation's collective history.

(ANI inputs)