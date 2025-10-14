Rahul Gandhi on Y Puran Kumar's suicide: 'Matter of every Dalit's respect, take action against culprits' Rahul Gandhi said Y Puran Kumar was a serving officer, and the country needs to know what type of pressure could have been created on him. He further demanded action against those officers immediately.

Chandigarh:

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the BJP-led Haryana and the Centre over IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's suicide, calling it a result of years of "discrimination against a Dalit" and that he was selectively discriminated by police officers in the state to finish his career.

Rahul made the remarks after meeting Kumar's family in Chandigarh. He also called on Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to fulfil his commitment to the lower caste population in the state.

"This is not a matter of a family's respect but of the whole country's Dalit community," the Congress leader said while speaking to media persons.

Wrong message being sent to Dalits: Rahul

He said the incident had sent a wrong message to Dalits, suggesting that no matter how successful one becomes, being Dalit still leaves them vulnerable to injustice. He added that the matter was not just about the dignity of the late IPS officer’s family but about the respect of the entire Dalit community.

He accused Saini of failing to uphold his promise of conducting a free and fair investigation and claimed that the late officer’s daughters were facing immense pressure.

As Leader of the Opposition, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Haryana Chief Minister to honour their commitment to the daughters of IPS Puran Kumar and allow his funeral to proceed.