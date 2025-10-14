OP Singh appointed as Haryana's acting DGP after government sends Shatrujeet Kapoor on leave Currently, Singh is serving as the Managing Director of Haryana Police Housing Corporation.

New Delhi:

Haryana Government has assigned the additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP) to IPS officer Om Prakash Singh. This came after Shatrujeet Kapoor was sent on leave amid probe into the suicide by IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Currently, Singh is serving as the Managing Director of Haryana Police Housing Corporation.

"The Governor of Haryana is pleased to assign the additional charge of DGP Haryana to Sh. Om Parkash Singh, IPS (HY:1992 RR), Managing Director, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Panchkula, Director /FSL Madhuban and DG/ HSBNCB (H) during the leave period of Sh. Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, IPS HY:1990," an order by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, read.

Shatrujeet Kapoor sent to leave amid mounting pressure

Shatrujeet Kapoor was sent on leave amid growing pressure from the Opposition and the deceased IPS officer’s family, who have demanded strict action against the officers accused of mentally harassing him. Earlier, the Haryana government had also transferred Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, who is also allegedly linked to the case.

"Yes, the DGP has been sent on leave by the government," PTI quoted Rajiv Jaitly, media adviser to the Haryana chief minister, as saying.

Y Puran Kumar was found dead from a gunshot wound at his home in Chandigarh on October 7. A detailed eight-page note, believed to have been written by him, made serious allegations against eight senior IPS officers, including Kapoor and Bijarniya.

In the note, Kumar accused them of caste-based discrimination, intentional psychological harassment, public humiliation and consistent misuse of power.

Rahul Gandhi visits Puran Singh's house in Chandigarh

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited the deceased IPS officer’s house to express his anguish. He was flanked by Bhupinder Hooda, Rao Narendra and Chandigarh Congress President HS Lucky.