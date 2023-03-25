Follow us on Image Source : @PRAMODTIWARI700/TWITTER Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

A day after the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as Wayanad MP following a Gujarat Court's verdict, another party man Pramod Tiwari defended Gandhi and demanded a "special law" for him. While backing Rahul, the Congress leader said that his family had a history of sacrifice for the country and hence the government should bring special laws in terms of sentencing the Gandhian family.

While speaking to media persons on Saturday, the Congress leader from Mirzapur asserted that the court should have granted minimum punishment to Rahul amid the fact his ancestor had sacrificed their lives for the nation. Further, he alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was scared of the "theft". Notably, he was pointing fingers at the recent data published by Hindenburg Research against the billionaire Gautam Adani.

"Rahul Gandhi's family should be treated differently by the law. His grandmother and father have sacrificed their lives for the nation. The law must give minimum punishment. BJP is scared that their theft may be caught," he said.

Gandhi says he will not apologise for his "casteist" remarks

Earlier today, Gandhi, who held a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, said he would not apologise for any remarks as sought by the BJP and asserted, "My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never apologises."

He further said, "Let me speak in the Parliament. I asked to speak in the Parliament, twice I asked wrote to the speaker while a third time I presented myself physically." "I asked the Speaker to let me speak but he said it is not in my hands, then who has the power if not him?", Gandhi said. He further said, "Shall I ask Modiji but he will not allow me to speak."

"So, my point is that, democracy is finished in this country, people cannot speak what is on their minds, institutions in this country are being attacked and the mechanism of that attack is the relationship between Narendra Modi and Adani," the Congress leader said. In his remarks at the presser, Gandhi said he will keep asking questions on the Adani issue.

