'Is Desh Virodh OK?': Rahul Gandhi's meeting with anti-India US lawmaker Ilhan Omar draws BJP's ire

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's meeting with anti-India US lawmaker Ilhan Omar sparks fresh row

Washington: Sparking a fresh row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his three-day visit to the United States, participated in a meeting with US lawmakers at the Rayburn House Office Building here hosted by Congressman Bradley James Sherman. Several US lawmakers were present at the meeting, including Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar, who has gained notoriety for espousing anti-India sentiments.

Others present at the meeting included US Congress members Jonathan Jackson, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Barbara Lee, Shri Thanedar, Jesus G. "Chuy" Garcia, Hank Johnson and Jan Schakowsky. Sources familiar with the meetings told news agency ANI that Rahul Gandhi also met US diplomat Donald Lu and lawmaker Pramila Jayapal.

Ilhan Omar, the representative for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives, has often sparked controversy for her opinions that have been very critical of India. Recently, when a diplomatic spat broke out between India and Canada over the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Omar urged the US to support the Canadian investigation and requested a briefing on similar operations in the United States, prompting a furious response from Indian politicians.

Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Omar draws BJP's ire

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responded with fury over Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Omar, asking why he is engaging with "radical, anti-India elements" on every foreign trip. Taking to X, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "After spewing venom against Sikhs & running down India on foreign soil now Rahul Gandhi meets & engages with anti India Ilhan Omar."

Poonawalla said Omar has introduced anti-India resolutions in the US Congress, had violated India's sovereignty by visiting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, opposed the abrogation of Article 370 and was instrumental in peddling hatred against Hindus. "Why did Rahul Gandhi have to meet her? Why is he engaging with the most radical anti India elements on every foreign trip? In BJP virodh - desh virodh is ok?" he said.

'Congress openly working against India'

Additionally, senior BJP leader and party's media cell-in-charge Amit Malviya called Omar a "Pakistan sponsored anti-India voice, a radical Islamist and an advocate of independent Kashmir." He retorted that even Pakistani leaders would be more circumspect about being seen with such "rabid elements".

"Congress is now openly working against India," Malviya added. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also accused Rahul Gandhi of endorsing Pakistani apologists and anti-India elements. "Congress Party choses to compromise with India's national security," Bhandari wrote on X.

Who is Ilhan Omar?

Ilhan Omar, 41, is a member of the Democratic Party and is one of the first Muslim women to be elected to the US Congress. A refugee from Somalia, Omar faced a civil war in her homeland and her family fled the country when she was eight years old, spending four years in a refugee camp before relocating to the US. She assumed office in January 2019.

Omar's career was mired in controversy as she was a frequent critic of Israel and several of her remarks were considered anti-semitic. In February 2023, she was expelled from the House Foreign Affairs Committee citing her comments about Israel. She has frequently made statements about India that have sparked a furious backlash from New Delhi.

In 2022, Omar visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during a four-day trip to Pakistan, drawing an angry response from India. The Indian government said Omar’s visit to PoK violated the country’s sovereignty and reflected her “narrow-minded” politics. In 2023, Omar introduced a resolution to condemn unsubstantiated claims of human rights violations in India. She also boycotted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint session address to the US Congress.

