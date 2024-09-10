Hardeep Puri lambasts Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Sikhs, reminds him of 1984 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Hardeep Singh Puri at the BJP headquarters.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday chastised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for presenting a hazardous narrative on foreign soil after the latter stirred a massive controversy with his remarks about the situation of religious freedom in India, citing the example of Sikhs, at an event in the US.

Speaking to reporters, Puri said that Rahul Gandhi speaks without knowing the facts and there are some sensitive issues, which include our unity and diversity which has a dangerous narrative.

"When Rahul Gandhi was not the LoP, he was never strong with his words. He speaks out of ignorance or lack of knowledge. There are some sensitive issues, which involve our national identity, unity, strength in unity in diversity. When he speaks on such topics, it seems like he is trying to set a new, rather dangerous narrative on those things," said Puri.

He further rebuked the Congress leader for remarks on Sikhs in India and claimed that the community was scared of wearing a turban and kada during the 1984 riots under the Congress regime.

"He says that Sikhs are facing troubles in wearing 'Turban' and 'Kada' in the country. But I am extremely proud of the fact that this government has gone out of its way to address the issues and concerns of the Sikh community. I don't think Sikhs have felt safer and more honoured than any time in our history after 1947. If there has been one time in our history as a community where we have felt a sense of insecurity and existential threat, it has been at times when Rahul Gandhi's family has been in seats of power...In 1984, a pogrom was carried out against the Sikh community where 3000 innocent people were killed," added Puri.

Puri also criticised Rahul for attacking the legal system in India and the outcome of the (Lok Sabha) elections. “He has not gone out of India as an ordinary citizen… he has gone out as the Leader of Opposition,” Puri said.

Rahul Gandhi on Sikh wearing Turban and Kada

Rahul Gandhi ignited a political controversy during his recent appearance in Herndon, Virginia, by saying that the fight in India is about whether a person, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India and would be able to visit a Gurdwara. He had also stressed this fight is "for all religions".

"First of all... you have to understand what the fight is about. It is not about politics... that is superficial. The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India... or if a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India... or if a Sikh is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That is what the fight is about and (it is) not just for a Sikh. It is for all religions."

‘Will drag him to court': RP Singh

His comments quickly drew a strong backlash from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with BJP national spokesperson RP Singh responding sharply. “In 1984, 3,000 Sikhs were massacred in Delhi, their turbans were taken off, their hair chopped, and their beards shaved. He doesn’t mention that this happened when the Congress was in power,” Singh stated, accusing Gandhi of ignoring the Congress party’s controversial past with the Sikh community.

“I will file a case against him. I will drag him to court,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

