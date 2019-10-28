Rahul Gandhi leaves on foreign trip

Rahul Gandhi/File Image

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has once again gone abroad, with a source saying he is travelling to Indonesia.

IANS tried to contact Rahul Gandhi's office to find out details about his trip but his staff did not take calls, nor respond to messages.

Earlier, Gandhi had gone to Cambodia before the October 21 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. He returned to India towards the end of the campaigning and held two rallies in Haryana and five in Maharashtra.

He has not yet commented on the poll results of the two states, where the Congress did better but did not win, even as his party defended him.

Senior Congress leader A.K. Antony said, at a press conference, that Gandhi will bounce back with more strength. He was responding to a query about Gandhi's future.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Gandhi was reportedly miffed with affairs of the party. He was upset with the way the tickets were distributed. His appointee as Haryana party chief, Ashok Tanwar was pushed to the sidelined and eventually, quit the party.