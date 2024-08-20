Rahul Gandhi highlights plight of gig workers, shares Uber ride experience | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a ride with cab driver Sunil Upadhyay in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has highlighted the challenges gig workers face in India. Through a video shared on social media, Gandhi detailed his interaction with an Uber driver, underscoring the economic hardships these workers endure. He pledged that Congress-led states would formulate concrete policies to address their issues, with the I.N.D.I.A bloc ensuring nationwide implementation.

Gandhi shares Uber ride experience

Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X to share a video of a recent Uber ride, where he interacted with a cab driver named Sunil Upadhyay. During the ride, the driver expressed his struggles with low income, rising inflation, and the lack of social security, which leaves gig workers like him living "hand to mouth."

"Low income and inflation ruining lives -- this is the plight of India's gig workers! In discussion with Sunil Upadhyay ji during a Uber ride and then, after meeting his family, took stock of the problems faced by gig workers such as cab drivers and delivery agents in the country," the former Congress chief said in Hindi on X.

"They are barely surviving on 'hand to mouth income' -- no savings and no foundation for the family's future. To solve these, the state governments of the Congress will do justice by making concrete policies," he said.

Congress to focus on gig workers' issues

Gandhi emphasised that Congress-led state governments are committed to addressing these issues by creating policies that provide justice and support to gig workers, including cab drivers and delivery agents. He assured that the I.N.D.I.A bloc would work towards the nationwide implementation of these policies.

Lunch with the driver’s family

Following the ride, Gandhi met the driver's family for lunch at a Delhi eatery, where he reiterated his commitment to ensuring social security for gig workers and their families. He also handed over a gift for the driver’s children, further emphasizing the personal connection he seeks to build with the working class.

