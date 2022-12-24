'No body cares if...', says Rahul Gandhi when asked if he didn't feel cold during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Rahul Gandhi speaks in front of the Red Fort in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday answered a boiling question about himself - why does he not feel cold? In answer to the question, he said "nobody cares if the laborers and farmers in the country are feeling cold."

He further attacked the Central government, saying that it is not Narendra Modi's government but that of Adani and Ambani. "Hindu-Muslim rhetoric is being spread round the clock in order to divert attention from the real issues. Today degree holder youths are left with no option but to sell pakoras." Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi was joined by legendary actor Kamal Haasan when the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi earlier in the day. Apart from Haasan, family members of freedom fighters and top Congress leaders are expected to join Gandhi in the Delhi leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Phase I of the Bharat Jodo Yatra comes to an end

Rahul Gandhi and other leaders along with party supporters will be on a nine-day break after they reach Delhi on December 24 as the first phase of the padyatra ends.

During this break, 'Bharat Yatris' will go home in their respective states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Manipur, and nearly 70 containers that are moving with the yatra will go for maintenance and for making necessary arrangements in them in view of the cold.

