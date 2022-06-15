After 3 days, 30 hours of questioning & drama on streets, Rahul Gandhi summoned again on Friday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A poster lies on the road during a protest outside the AICC office against ED summons to party leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case

Rahul Gandhi ED probe: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned for about eight hours on the third day by Enforcement Directorate in connection to the National Herald money laundering case. Even after three days and 30 hours of questioning, the Enforcement Bureau summoned Gandhi for the fourth time on June 17.

Gandhi (51) left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 9:30 PM. His statement was recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and after Wednesday's round of questioning, he has clocked close to 30 hours with the ED investigators.

He has been called by the agency for the 4th day on June 17 as he sought an exemption for Thursday.

The grand old party has called the agency's action vendetta politics of the Centre against opposition leaders as the party's supporters continued protests on roads leading to the ED office.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities involving Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns National Herald. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian.

Congress files complaint over 'brazen police action'

The Indian National Congress has filed an official complaint at Tughlak Road Police Station, New Delhi today. A delegation of senior leaders, including Avinash Pande, Harish Choudhary, Pranav Jha and Shri Challa Vamshi Reddy met with the Assistant Commissioner of Police and Station House Officer (SHO) and presented a detailed written complaint highlighting the brazen and illegal actions of officials of the Delhi Police in entering and attacking workers of the INC, without provocation, at 24 Akbar Road.

The party said that they expect Delhi Police to take swift and appropriate action against the offenders, who have brought shame to the rule of law and our constitution.

Govt arrogant, 'police brutality' will not yield results, says Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, detained by police amid protests over Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, said that the government is "arrogant" and asserted "police brutality" will not yield results as the party was steadfast in its resolve to expose attempts to intimidate the Opposition.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said he was entering the AICC headquarters in Delhi, along with some leaders when they were "shoved into a bus" and taken to Narela police station.

He alleged that the police entered the AICC headquarters, carried out a "lathi-charge" and mistreated women functionaries, MPs and other leaders.

"We were just entering the party office and for no reason we were just shoved into a bus and taken to a police station and we don't know what next they plan to do with us," Pilot told PTI.

