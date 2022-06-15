Congress leader Sachin Pilot detained amid protests over Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sachin Pilot and other Congress leaders detained by Delhi Police on way to Congress headquarters

Sachin Pilot detained: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot was detained by Delhi Police while he was on his way to Congress headquarters on Wednesday. The arrest comes amid protests by party workers over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. FOLLOW LIVE

The Congress alleged that some Delhi Police personnel forcibly entered its headquarters and beat-up party workers and leaders on Wednesday, on a day the party staged protests against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate. The party demanded that an FIR for "criminal trespass" be registered, the erring police personnel be suspended and disciplinary action initiated against them.

"In an act of absolute goondaism perpetuated by the Delhi Police at the instance of the Modi government, the police today forcibly entered the national headquarters of the Congress here and beat up party workers and leaders. This is patently criminal trespass. The goondaism of Delhi Police and Modi government has reached its zenith," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

He said the party's state units would stage silent protests Wednesday evening and would gherao Raj Bhawans across the country Thursday morning against the police action. The Congress staged vociferous protests in the national capital on the third day of Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

The police had cordoned off areas around the AICC headquarters and barricaded it with increased police strength. Many party workers were picked by the police and lodged in police stations across Delhi.

