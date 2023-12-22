Rahul Gandhi dialed Nitish Kumar after reports surfaced he's unhappy with I.N.D.I.A. bloc: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi during alliance meeting. (File)

Lok Sabha 2024: Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss the decisions taken during the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting, held on December 19, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi dialed Nitish Kumar after reports surfaced that he was not satisfied with the way the alliance is advancing or abut his role.

Sources said that both the leaders talked about implementing decisions taken during the Opposition's meeting. As per sources, Nitish Kumar will have a key role in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

The decision on seat sharing and other issues will be taken soon.

Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav recently said that Nitish Kumar is not angry with anyone after the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi and the opposition is united.

"During the meeting, a section of the media set another narrative that Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar were angry with each other. This is not true. We are united and we will fight together in Bihar," Lalu Yadav said.

"As far as the press conference is concerned, everyone would not go in it. Those who want to speak before the media, went there and not everyone," he said.

"The meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc concluded with the right frame of mind. Everyone showed unity there. The seat-sharing formula will be finalised in three weeks and we will fight together to defeat BJP," Yadav added.

ALSO READ | I.N.D.I.A bloc to hold nationwide protest today against suspension of Opposition MPs from Parliament

Latest India News