Rahul Gandhi demands martyr status for Pahalgam attack victims: 'Requesting PM to honour sentiments' Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several were injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant martyr status to those killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. In a post on X, the Congress leader expressed solidarity with the victims' families and supported their demand for official recognition of the deceased as martyrs.

"I stand with the families of those killed in the Pahalgam attack in their grief and in their demand for martyr status to them. The prime minister is requested to respect the sentiments of the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy by giving this honour to them," Gandhi said in his post on the microblogging platform in Hindi.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress MP from Rae Bareli met the family members of a Pahalgam attack victim in Kanpur and said they want martyr status for the deceased.

"I met a victim's family in Kanpur. They asked me to send a message to Narendra Modi. On behalf of all those families, I want to tell the prime minister -- 'Prime Minister, they have said that our children have been martyred. We want you to give them the status of a martyr and give them respect," the Congress leader told reporters on Wednesday.

Gandhi visited the family members of Shubham Dwivedi in Kanpur and said the opposition is demanding a special session of Parliament to ensure that the Pahalgam attack victims get justice.

On April 22, a horrific terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Anantnag district claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists, and left several others injured. The terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam, turning a peaceful spot into a scene of chaos and tragedy.

