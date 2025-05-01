Asaduddin Owaisi launches scathing attack on Pakistan: 'Iss baar ghar mein ghus kar baith jaana' Asaduddin Owaisi said it is the resolution of the Parliament that PoK is ours and all opposition parties are telling the government that terrorism should be eradicated.

Hyderabad:

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan amid escalated tension after Pahalgam attack and said that the BJP says 'ghar me ghus ke maarenge'. If you (Central government) are going to take action against Pakistan this time, then 'ghar me ghus ke baith jaana' (you should get inside the houses in Pakistan). As media reports suggest that Pakistani Army has fled from check posts, then India Army should get inside the check posts and should sit there.

“It is the resolution of the Indian Parliament that PoK is ours. All opposition parties are telling the government that terrorism should be eradicated," he said.

Owaisi urges for early implementation of caste census

Owaisi also pressed for an early implementation of the caste census and sought to know whether or not the report will be available ahead of 2029 parliamentary elections.

He emphasised that exercise is important for ensuring justice and effective affirmative action in India. "There should be a caste census so that it can be known which caste is developed and which caste is underdeveloped... This is very important for affirmative action and justice in the country, because you have stopped the reservation of OBCs at just 27 per cent, this is not enough..."

Owaisi questions government's intention for caste census

Owaisi also questioned government's intentions and timeline for the caste census. "We would like to know from the BJP when will you start it and by when will you complete it. Will its report come before the 2029 parliamentary elections or not?..."

He highlighted discrepancies in funding, noting that the budget allocated to the census commissioner's office for this year was Rs 575 crore, which contradicts PM Modi's 2019 claim of requiring Rs 8254 crore for the national census.

"In 2025-26, the census commissioner's office in the Home Ministry, which has been given the responsibility of conducting the caste census, was allocated Rs 575 crore in the budget. But on 24 December 2019, PM Narendra Modi's government said that Rs 8254 crore is required for the national census... So, what is the purpose and the intent? Only a headline? No details. No Budget... This is the reality," he stated.

Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.