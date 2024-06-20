Rahul Gandhi on NEET controversy: 'Paper leaks happening because institutions have been captured by BJP'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised the Centre over the ongoing NEET, UGC-NET controversy and alleged that all the paper leaks are happening because all the institutions have been captured by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Amid a raging row over the medical entrance exam NEET, the Union education ministry ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET following inputs that the exam's integrity may have been compromised, and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.

He alleged that the BJP puts its people on every post and hence these leaks are happening. "The education system has been captured by one organisation. They put their people on every post. It will have to be reversed."

Rahul Gandhi said, "...It's happening because all our institutions have been captured. Our Vice-Chancellors are placed not based on merit. But because they belong to a particular organisation. And this organization and the BJP have penetrated our education system and destroyed it. What was done by Narendra Modi to the economy with demonetization, has now been done to the education system.

"The reason this is happening and the reason you're suffering is because an independent, objective education system has been demolished...It is very important that the people who are guilty here are brought to book and they are punished."

On clean chit to NTA by Union Education Minister in NEET examination

"They have no credibility in these matters. If they give clean chit, it means nothing, their credibility is zero. Everybody knows that the epicentres are Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh..."

On Congress Manifesto

"In the manifesto, we clearly said that taking action after the paper leak is one thing but we also said that the systems that were there before the paper leak, the rules of the university exams, they will have to be assessed again, studied and redesigned. We have clearly written these two things in our manifesto and the opposition will try to get these two things done by putting pressure on the government."