Raghav Chadha raises prepaid mobile recharge concerns in Rajya Sabha, calls for fairer telecom rules

New Delhi:

In a strong statement in the Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha highlighted issues affecting India’s massive base of prepaid mobile users, arguing that current telecom practices leave millions vulnerable to sudden communication cut-offs. Speaking in Parliament, Chadha pointed out that nearly 90 per cent of India’s approximately 125 crore mobile subscribers rely on prepaid connections, making mobile connectivity a basic necessity rather than a luxury.

Chadha questioned why telecom operators block incoming calls and SMS once a prepaid recharge expires. While stopping outgoing calls after validity ends may be understandable, he said, cutting off incoming services leaves users unreachable and disconnected from critical services.

He warned that this practice can have serious consequences, particularly when people rely on their mobile numbers for bank OTPs, emergency contact, and government service messages.

Chadha raises three key demands for consumer protection

To address the issue, Chadha urged the government and telecom regulators to introduce reforms that protect prepaid users. In this regard, he made three key demands.

Incoming calls and SMS should continue for at least one year after the last recharge, ensuring essential communication like OTPs and alerts are not disrupted.

Mobile numbers should not be permanently deactivated for at least three years after the last recharge, giving users sufficient time to reactivate their connection.

Telecom companies should introduce a low-cost ‘incoming-only’ plan for people who simply need to keep their number active for calls, OTPs, and essential services.

Debate over 28-day “monthly” plans

Chadha also raised the issue of telecom operators marketing 28-day recharge packs as “monthly” plans. He argued that the practice is misleading because a calendar month typically lasts 30 or 31 days. Due to the 28-day cycle, customers must recharge 13 times in a year to maintain uninterrupted service.

This, Chadha said, effectively makes consumers pay for an extra recharge every year.

He called on telecom operators to align recharge plans with actual calendar months, bringing transparency and fairness to prepaid pricing.