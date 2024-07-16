Ragging at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Shimla, five class 12 students suspended

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Shimla

Coming down heavily in response to the ragging incident Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Theog in Shimla district, the school administration suspended at least five class 12 students for 15 days.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya officials said on Tuesday that on the night of July 13, the five students beat up some students of class 10 in a hostel after they refused to wash the clothes of their seniors. The junior students suffered minor injuries during the ragging.

The ragging incident surfaced after one of the students narrated the ordeal to his parent over the phone.

The victims also alleged that the seniors used to ask for money from them, the school administration said.

Principal of JNV Theog, Sanjita Shaunik said that she reached the hostel and stopped the fight. She said that stern action will be taken against the students and action will also be taken against the warden. The principal further said that steps will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.

(With PTI inputs)

