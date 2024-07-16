Puja Khedkar's mother again hits headlines, her video arguing with Pune metro workers surfaces | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Snapshot from viral video

The controversies around probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar and her family refused to die down as one after another shocking details were coming up. The latest one is a video which purportedly shows controversial Khedkar's mother Manorama arguing with Metro rail construction workers in Pune. It is the second controversial video of her. A few days ago a video surfaced in which Manorama was seen brandishing a gun and threatening a group of men.

In the fresh video, she is seen arguing with the Metro rail construction workers where some police personnel are also present. But the exact date of the clip, which lasts a few seconds, is not known.

The incident in the video was about a land parcel bought by Puja's father Dilip Khedkar, a retired Maharashtra government officer, in Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil, an official earlier said.

Locals had claimed the Khedkars had encroached on the land of neighbouring farmers.

The two-minute video shows Manorama Khedkar, accompanied by her security guards, engaged in a heated argument with the neighbours.

She can be seen yelling at a man with a pistol in her hand. She walks up to him and waves the gun in his face before concealing it in her hand.

Trouble mounts for Puja Khedkar

Puja Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer, is accused of posing as an OBC non-creamy layer candidate in her Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) candidature. She also claimed that she was visually and mentally disabled, but refused to take tests to corroborate her claims.

She came under the spotlight after reports about her alleged demands for a separate office and official car and unauthorised use of a beacon on her private car during her posting in Pune emerged.

She was subsequently transferred to Washim from Pune.

However, the government on Tuesday put on hold the district training programme of the controversial IAS officer as she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie for "necessary action".

A letter by Maharashtra additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre said the academy had decided to put her district training programme on hold, and immediately recalled her.

(With PTI inputs)

