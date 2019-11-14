Image Source : PTI An investigation must now begin in full earnest, says Rahul Gandhi over Rafale deal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to twitter and maintained that the Supreme Court dismissal of review petitions has opened doors for fresh investigations regarding the Rafale deal on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi said: "Justice Joseph of the Supreme Court has opened a huge door into investigation of the RAFALE scam. An investigation must now begin in full earnest. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must also be set up to probe this scam."

An investigation must now begin in full earnest. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must also be set up to probe this scam. #BJPLiesOnRafale pic.twitter.com/JsqZ53kZFP — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2019

Earlier today, The Supreme Court has dismissed the review petition seeking probe on the Rafale deal. The top court further said it doesn't feel necessary to order FIR or roving inquiry into the Rafale deal case. "We find the review petitions are without any merit," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said. The bench also comprised Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph. The apex court had reserved the verdict on the deal in May this year.

The Supreme Court Thursday gave clean chit to the Modi government on the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation, rejecting the plea for registration of an FIR by the CBI for alleged commission of the cognisable offence in the deal.