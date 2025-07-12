Radhika Yadav murder case: Co-actor Inam-ul-Haq denies any involvement, says 'Never spoke after shoot' Haq mentioned that Radhika came for the video shoot and left once it was done. “She just came for the shooting and left. We gave her a good luck amount. It was an unpaid production. We never contacted each other after that,” he said.

New Delhi:

In a fresh development surrounding the murder case of the 25-year-old tennis player, Inam-ul-Haq, the co-actor of late tennis player Radhika Yadav in a music video, has stated that he has no connection with her murder and had not stayed in touch with her after the video shoot.

Speaking to ANI, Haq clarified, “I met her (Radhika) for the first time at the Tennis Premier League in Delhi. Later, we worked together on a music video. She was just an actor to me.”

'We never spoke after the shoot'

Haq mentioned that Radhika came for the video shoot and left once it was done. “She just came for the shooting and left. We gave her a good luck amount. It was an unpaid production. We never contacted each other after that,” he said.

Expressing concern over the direction of the narrative, Haq added, “This incident is being given a Hindu-Muslim angle. I don’t understand why. I have nothing to do with this case. Radhika doesn’t even have social media. Just one video is there on YouTube, and that’s being highlighted again and again.”

'No relationship, no friendship'

Haq also dismissed social media rumours suggesting a relationship with Radhika. “There was neither any kind of friendship nor any relationship between Radhika and me,” he asserted.

He further said that Radhika came for the shoot with her mother and even mentioned that her father liked the song. “She said her father liked the song, so she must’ve taken his permission. She also told us that she wanted to work in the film line,” Haq added.

Ready to cooperate with police

Inam-ul-Haq said he has not been contacted by the police so far but is willing to cooperate. “If I get a call, I will definitely cooperate. When the song didn’t get the response I expected, I thought of deleting it. I had planned to re-release it with another face,” he said, noting that he was cast at the last moment and didn’t like his appearance in the video.

Radhika Yadav was allegedly shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, in Gurugram following a disagreement over her tennis academy. She was cremated on Friday. Dr Deepak Mathur, part of the postmortem team, confirmed four bullets were recovered from her body.

Police statement: Dispute over academy

According to Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar, the accused, Deepak Yadav, was unhappy with his daughter running a tennis academy despite the family's financial well-being. “He wanted her to shut it down. He believed she didn’t need to work,” Kumar said.

Sources have also claimed that Deepak Yadav asked Radhika to delete the music video from social media. Police are now examining the video and other digital evidence as part of the investigation.

(With ANI inputs)