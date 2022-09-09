Follow us on Image Source : AP Queen Elizabeth II death: One-day state mourning to be observed in India on September 11

Queen Elizabeth II death: One-day state mourning will be observed across India on September 11 as a mark of respect on the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, said Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday. "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India," the official statement said.

On the day of Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last in Scotland. Condolences poured in from around the world following the demise of the 96-year-old monarch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as a "stalwart of our times", saying she "provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people" and "personified dignity and decency in public life". The Queen was not keeping well of late and was under medical supervision as doctors were "concerned for Her Majesty's health".

Buckingham palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

