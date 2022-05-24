Tuesday, May 24, 2022
     
  4. Quad summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, other leaders attend meet
The summit is taking place at a time, the relations between China and the Quad member countries have become tense over the last few years.

Vani Mehrotra Written by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Updated on: May 24, 2022 7:25 IST
With a firm eye on the Indo-Pacific region, the meeting of Quadrilateral Dialogue (QUAD) kicked off in Tokyo on Tuesday to review the progress made by the four-member countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the Quad Leaders' Summit. The summit of the Quad leaders aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. Besides Modi, the Quad summit was attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia. Modi will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit. The summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.

 

  • May 24, 2022 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Quad has made an important place for itself: PM Modi

    Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, Quad's scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust and our determination is giving new energy & enthusiasm to democratic powers: PM Modi at Quad Leaders' Summit

  • May 24, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi congratulates Australian PM

    First of all, I congratulate (Australian) PM Anthony Albanese and extend my best wishes for winning the elections. Your presence amongst us 24 hrs after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad friendship and your commitment towards it: PM Modi at Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo

  • May 24, 2022 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    My govt is committed to working with your countries: Australian PM

    My govt is committed to working with your countries. The new Australian govt gives priority to taking action on climate change and building a more resilient Indo-Pacific region through economic, cyber, energy, health &environmental security: Australian PM Albanese at Quad Leaders' meet

  • May 24, 2022 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi with other leaders at Quad Summit

  • May 24, 2022 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi meets other leaders at Quad Summit in Tokyo

  • May 24, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Joe Biden arrives for Quad Summit

  • May 24, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    VIDEO - PM Modi arrives for Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo

  • May 24, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi received by Japanese PM at Quad Summit

  • May 24, 2022 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Japanese PM Kishida and Australian PM Anthony Albanese at Quad Summit

  • May 24, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    The Quad history

    In March last year, President Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in the virtual format that was followed by an in-person summit in Washington in September.

    The Quad leaders also held a virtual meeting in March.

    The Quad has been focusing on cooperation in areas such as producing vaccines, connectivity projects, facilitating the mobility of students, and looking at promoting startups and technology collaboration.

  • May 24, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Joe Biden at Quad Summit

    US President Joe Biden is likely to use the summit to showcase Washington's strong commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and may call for further revitalising the grouping's framework for cooperation.

    In line with its long-term vision for the region, Biden on Monday launched the ambitious Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), which is an initiative aimed at deeper cooperation among like-minded countries in areas such as clean energy, supply-chain resilience and digital trade.

  • May 24, 2022 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    What PM Modi had said about Quad Summit

    In a statement, before he left for Japan on Sunday, Modi said the summit will provide an opportunity for the leaders to review the progress of the Quad initiatives and exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.

  • May 24, 2022 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Quad Summit 2022 - The expectations

    The summit is expected to lay a long-term strategic groundwork to further solidify cooperation for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Delving into the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is also expected to be the central focus of the summit. 

    The leaders of the Quad, comprising India, the United States, Australia and Japan, are set to demonstrate that the grouping is a "force for global good" and has a unifying commitment to a rules-based international order amid China's increasingly intimidatory behaviour.

    The Quad leaders are also set to discuss the Russian military offensive in Ukraine and the humanitarian as well as security implications of the conflict.

