Quad summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, other leaders attend meet

With a firm eye on the Indo-Pacific region, the meeting of Quadrilateral Dialogue (QUAD) kicked off in Tokyo on Tuesday to review the progress made by the four-member countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the Quad Leaders' Summit. The summit of the Quad leaders aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. Besides Modi, the Quad summit was attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia. Modi will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit. The summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.