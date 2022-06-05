'Views of fringe elements': India to Qatar on BJP spokesperson remarks against Prophet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Highlights Qatar summoned Indian envoy, condemning remarks of BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed

Ambassador conveyed tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of GOI

Qatar welcomed BJP's statement announcing suspension of party's leaders

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Sunday summoned Indian ambassador Dr. Deepak Mittal expressing disappointment, total rejection, and condemnation of the controversial remarks made by the BJP spokesperson against Prophet Mohammed.

However, Qatar also welcomed the statement issued by the BJP in which it announced the suspension of the party's official from practicing his activities in the party.

In a press release, a spokesperson of the Indian Embassy said that the Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality.

Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements.

In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions.

Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks.

A statement has also been issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect.

Vested interests that are against India - Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments, India said.

We should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of our bilateral ties, India told Qatar.

Earlier, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State, handed the note to the Ambassador of the Republic of India, the ministry said in a statement.

Qatar expects public apology from Indian govt

The State of Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India, pointing out that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment, constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalization, which will create a cycle of violence and hate, MOFA said.

BJP takes action against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar

Hours after it denounced insult of any religious personalities, the BJP on Sunday suspended party spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal for their comments on Prophet Mohammad.

Sharma is party national spokesperson and Jindal is spokesperson and head of media department of BJP Delhi unit.

In a letter to Sharma, member secretary, BJP Central Disciplinary Committee, Om Pathak said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

"I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect," Pathak added.

