Dhami-led Uttarakhand ranks second in India for mining reforms, Centre awards state a Rs 200 crore incentive Uttarakhand has achieved the second national rank for mining sector reforms and received Rs 200 crore from the Centre as recognition. The Dhami government's focus on transparency, technology and strict compliance has transformed mining into a major revenue source.

Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has secured the second position in the country for its exceptional performance in the mining sector reforms. Impressed by the state's outstanding progress and continuous improvements, the central government has awarded Uttarakhand an incentive of Rs 200 crore. The Dhami government has introduced several transformative reforms in the mining sector.

Key initiatives include the implementation of e-auction systems, satellite-based monitoring, a strict compliance mechanism and an upgraded modern Mining Surveillance System to curb illegal mining. The allocation process for mining lots has also been made more transparent. As a result of these interventions, mining has emerged as a major revenue source for the state. According to the details, revenue collections have seen a record surge from Rs 300 crore to Rs 1,200 crore.

Centre grants special assistance

Acknowledging the remarkable progress, the Ministry of Finance has approved Rs 200 crore as special assistance to Uttarakhand for the financial year 2025-26 under the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment (SASCI). This amount will be utilised to further strengthen reforms linked to minor minerals and the State Mining Readiness Index.

What did CM Dhami say?

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for the special assistance given to the state. Dhami said the central government's support would accelerate transparency, technological advancement and sustainable growth in the mining sector. "The funds would help create an efficient, environment-sensitive and employment-oriented mining ecosystem, ultimately boosting the state's economy and generating new opportunities for local youth," the CM added.