Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami meets PM Modi, invites him to inaugurate Global Investment Conference

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to inaugurate the Global Investment Conference scheduled in Dehradun on December 8 and 9. During his meeting, Dhami expressed gratitude to the PM for his guidance and cooperation during the evacuation of workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel.

CM Dhami said that it was only the Prime Minister providing all the necessary resources and human assistance for this, as well as continuously monitoring this critical situation and boosting the morale of the people, workers and their families associated with this campaign, that we were able to save the labourers from this serious crisis.

According to the official release, the Chief Minister discussed various issues related to the state with PM Modi. CM Dhami also expressed his gratitude for including the Jamrani Dam Project in the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and accepting Rs. 1730.21 crore. Along with this, he also requested the approval of Rs 2460 crore as financial assistance for capital expenditure of Song Dam Drinking Water Project and financial assistance of Rs 3000 crore as special financial assistance for the upgradation of Jolly Grant Airport.

Meanwhile, he also requested to establish All India Ayurveda Institute in Haridwar's Rishikul Ayurvedic College campus and to include Uttarakhand in the Kiwi Feasibility Study being run in collaboration with New Zealand.

The Chief Minister said 508 km for the development of Manaskhand Mandir Mala Project and easy travel to Pithoragarh. Approval of Rs 1000 crore with approval of 20 DPR for the road and 03 state roads Kathgodam-Bhimtal Dhyanchuli- Khetikhan-Lohaghat-Pancheshwar motor road, 'Mohan-Bhatronjkhan-Bhikiyasain-Deghat-Bungidhar Nagchulakhal-Mehalchauri motor road,' Khairna- Requested to declare Ranikhet-Bhatronjkhan motor road as a national highway.

The Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister to approve the three tunnel projects of Jolingkong-Bedang 05 km, Sipu-Tola 22 km and Milam Lapthal 30 km in Kumaon and to fully finance the Tanakpur-Bageshwar Railway Scheme as a national project. Approval requested. He requested the Prime Minister to take immediate action to the Airport Authority of India for the operation of fixed-wing aircraft from Naini-Saini Airport, the expansion of Pantnagar Airport and the establishment of the Government Ayurveda College and Research Center in Kumaon region.

The Chief Minister permitted the development and construction of various proposed hydropower projects on the Dhauliganga and Gauri Ganga rivers in the Pithoragarh district and permission for the development and construction of 11 undisputed projects in Alaknanda, Bhagirathi and its tributaries with a total capacity of 771 MW. And also requested to allow the development and construction of 10 projects whose total capacity is 1352 MW recommended by Expert Committee-2 in the rivers and its tributaries.

