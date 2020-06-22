Aagyan Mala Bije: Last minute dash in Puri for Jagannath Rath Yatra tomorrow

Image Source : INDIA TV Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra: Hectic preparations are going on in Puri as the ropes are being laid out to pull the three chariots

After the Supreme Court gave its nod to the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri, hectic last minute preparations are on full swing for smooth conduct of the annual festival to be held on June 23.

The priests of the 12th century shrine performed the ritualistic 'Agyan Mala Bije' (a token garland signifying permission of the deity for the festival) for the three chariots.

Senior servitors of the temple carried the 'Agyan Mala' from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and went in a procession to the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra and performed puja.

According to the tradition, the three chariots will be pulled only after getting 'Agyan Mala' from the Lord.

Image Source : KALINGATV 3 Chariots parked in front of Singhadwara, Puri

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy and Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay rushed to the pilgrim town to make the necessary arrangements.

The Puri district administration held a preparatory meeting for the historic event and different departments were directed to keep their apparatus ready for the festival.

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown has been witnessed from 9 pm today in view of the Rath Yatra.

No passenger train and private or public buses is allowed to enter Puri district between 9 pm today and 2 pm of June 24 except those carrying personnel on govt duty/police and vehicles on emergency services.

ALSO READ | Shutdown in Puri from 9 pm till 2 pm tomorrow in view of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

ALSO READ | SC gives nod to Puri Rath Yatra under strict conditions, says no compromise on health issues

ALSO READ | Well-orchestrated plan to stop Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra: Shankaracharya

ALSO READ | Jagannath Rath Yatra won't take place for the first time in 284 years, devotees heartbroken

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage