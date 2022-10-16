Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora for bribing official

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora for bribing official

Punjab news: Arora has been facing inquiries in a disproportionate assets case and alleged irregularities during his tenure as industries minister in the previous Congress government.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Chandigarh Published on: October 16, 2022 9:46 IST
Sunder Sham Arora, Sunder Sham Arora news, Sunder Sham Arora former minister, disproportionate asset
Image Source : SUNDER SHAM ARORA (TWITTER). Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for bribing official.

Highlights

  • Former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau today
  • He got arrested for allegedly offering bribe of Rs 50 lakh to one of its officers to help him
  • Sundar Arora has been facing inquiries in a disproportionate assets case and alleged irregularities

Punjab news: Former minister Sunder Sham Arora was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to one of its officers to help him settle cases against him, officials said on Sunday (October 16).

Arora has been facing inquiries in a disproportionate assets case and alleged irregularities during his tenure as industries minister in the previous Congress government.

Varinder Kumar, chief director of Punjab Vigilance Bureau, told reporters that Arora was arrested for allegedly offering Rs 50 lakh as a bribe to a vigilance officer to "help" him in these cases.

Kumar said Arora allegedly contacted Assistant Inspector General Manmohan Sharma, who is supervising the inquiries, on October 14 and told him to help him clear his name. The former minister offered to pay Rs 1 crore for it.

He offered to pay Rs 50 lakh as the first instalment and the remaining amount later, the chief director said.

After Sharma brought it to the notice of his seniors, a trap was laid to arrest Arora. He was arrested when he tried to handover a bag containing Rs 50 lakh cash, Kumar said.

Arora joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in June this year.

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: CBI examines former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik in bribery case

ALSO READ: Delhi: CBI arrests ASI for accepting bribe of Rs 7.89 lakh

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News