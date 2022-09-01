Delhi: CBI arrests Assistant sub-inspector for accepting bribe of Rs 7.89 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI In the FIR it was alleged that Brijpal had demanded Rs 15 lakh through the ASI.

Delhi news : An Assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday in an alleged bribery case. According to the central agency, ASI Dushyant Gautam has been accused of receiving a bribe of Rs. 7.89 lakh from an accused who was under investigation.

CBI also claimed that Gautam had taken the bribe on the instructions of ACP Brijpal. Both the officials are a part the anti-narcotics wing of the Delhi Police.

In the FIR it was alleged that Brijpal had demanded Rs 15 lakh through Gautam as a relief to the wife of an accused facing probe in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Bhalswa police station.

The accused approached the CBI with a complaint against the police officials, they said.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the ASI (said the official) while accepting the bribe of Rs 7.89 lakh from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused located in Delhi and Faridabad. An investigation is continuing," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | CBI FIR fake, BJP-ruled Centre acting like serial killer to eliminate state govts, says Sisodia

ALSO READ | AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus'

Latest India News