Friday, August 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. CBI FIR fake, BJP-ruled Centre acting like serial killer to eliminate state govts, says Sisodia

CBI FIR fake, BJP-ruled Centre acting like serial killer to eliminate state govts, says Sisodia

He said Arvind Kejriwal supported the prime minister in all the Centre's good initiatives but the prime minister did the opposite.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Published on: August 26, 2022 14:02 IST
Manish Sisodia, AAP, CBI FIR fake, BJP-ruled Centre, sisodia, delhi assembly
Image Source : PTI Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the CBI FIR against him is "completely fake", and alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre is acting like a serial killer to eliminate state governments. He was speaking during the special session of the Delhi Assembly. Sisodia also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he "gets insecure" seeing good work done by others.

"Prime Minister Modi gets insecure seeing good work by others. I have not seen a more insecure person than him. Had Arvind Kejriwal been the prime minister, he would not have done something like this had I been an education minister in some other government," Sisodia said in the Assembly.

The effort they are putting to murder state governments, they should have put that much effort into building schools and hospitals," Sisodia said. The deputy chief minister defended his government's Excise Policy 2021-22, which has now been withdrawn. "There was no burden on the people in the excise policy and the government's revenue also increased, but still the BJP was alleging corruption in it," Sisodia said in the House.

He said Arvind Kejriwal supported the prime minister in all the Centre's good initiatives but the prime minister did the opposite. Sisodia said CBI officers searched his clothes and even his children's clothes during the 14-hour raid at his house but found nothing. "The FIR against me is completely fake.

I have committed no corruption...They (BJP) are acting like serial killer to eliminate other state governments.

Related Stories
BJP junks Sisodia's 'offered the CM's post' claim, says Dy CM trying to deflect attention

BJP junks Sisodia's 'offered the CM's post' claim, says Dy CM trying to deflect attention

Breaking News, August 23

Breaking News, August 23

Delhi liquor policy row: AAP govt ignored violations of excise policy, alleges BJP

Delhi liquor policy row: AAP govt ignored violations of excise policy, alleges BJP

In Gujarat's Bhavnagar, Manish Sisodia talks about jobs, lashes out at Centre over CBI raids

In Gujarat's Bhavnagar, Manish Sisodia talks about jobs, lashes out at Centre over CBI raids

ED denies filing money laundering case against Manish Sisodia, others to probe excise policy

ED denies filing money laundering case against Manish Sisodia, others to probe excise policy

AAP mounts allegations against BJP, says it offered Rs 20 cr to 4 MLAs to switch sides

AAP mounts allegations against BJP, says it offered Rs 20 cr to 4 MLAs to switch sides

Breaking News, August 26 | LIVE UPDATES

Breaking News, August 26 | LIVE UPDATES

Delhi Assembly: BJP protest marks stormy start to special one-day session

Delhi Assembly: BJP protest marks stormy start to special one-day session

Also Read | ED denies filing money laundering case against Manish Sisodia, others to probe excise policy

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News