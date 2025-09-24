Punjab: Two killed after fire engulfs house of hosiery businessman in Ludhiana | Video According to initial reports, the fire was caused by a short circuit. Local residents tried to control the fire at first, but as the situation worsened, the fire department was called immediately. As a precaution, nearby houses were evacuated by the fire officials.

Ludhiana:

As many as two persons were killed after a massive fire engulfed a house in Punjab’s Ludhiana. The blaze erupted at the residence of a hosiery businessman near Bharat Nagar Chowk petrol pump. While most family members were safely evacuated, 70-year-old Sudha Chopra and her 16-year-old grandson Garv were trapped inside. Both died due to suffocation from the smoke.

According to initial reports, the fire was caused by a short circuit. Local residents tried to control the fire at first, but as the situation worsened, the fire department was called immediately. As a precaution, nearby houses were evacuated by the fire officials. The ground floor of the house contained hosiery thread materials.

Victim’s kin shares details of incident

Deceased’s kin Rajat Chopra stated that the fire first broke out in the thread storage area and quickly spread throughout the floor. The flames reached the first floor rapidly, but firefighters eventually brought the situation under control.

Victims suffocate to death

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire began in the stored thread materials on the ground floor and gradually spread through the house. While the rest of the family members were rescued, the elderly woman and her grandson lost consciousness due to the smoke. By the time they were pulled out, they had already died.

Seven sustain burn injuries after cylinder blast in Mumbai

In another incident, seven persons suffered serious burn injuries after a fire broke out at a shop in Mumbai on Wednesday. The blaze erupted after a gas cylinder blast.

Three of the persons suffered nearly 90 per cent burns, as per officials.

Four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

All the injured have been receiving treatments at the hospital.