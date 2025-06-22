Punjab: Three of a family found dead with gunshot wounds in parked SUV in Patiala The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Singh (45), his wife Mandeep Kaur (40), and their 18-year-old son Abhay. Their bodies were discovered near Chharbar village in the Rajpura area of Patiala.

Patiala:

In a tragic incident, three members of a family were found dead with gunshot wounds inside an SUV in Punjab’s Patiala district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Singh (45), his wife Mandeep Kaur (40), and their 18-year-old son Abhay. Their bodies were discovered near Chharbar village in the Rajpura area of Patiala.

Man shot wife and son

According to Rajpura Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjit Singh, the discovery was made by a tipper truck driver who noticed the parked SUV along the Banur-Shambhu road. When the vehicle didn’t move despite repeated honking, the driver got out to check and found the bodies inside.

Initial investigations suggest that Sandeep Singh, a property consultant, allegedly shot his wife and son using his licensed pistol before turning the weapon on himself.

The family, originally from Sikhwala village in Lambi (Bathinda district), had been residing in Mohali. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the DSP said.

(With inputs from PTI)