Punjab State Lottery 2019: Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2019 result to be out soon

Punjab State Lottery 2019: Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2019 result to be out soon

The government of Punjab to announce the result of Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2019 at 5:30 pm. Aspirants who were waiting for the result can check their lottery result at the official website -- punjabstatelotteries.gov.in . They can also check the lottery result by clicking on the direct link given below. The direct link of the Punjab government's official notification has also been given below.

Many aspirants are waiting eagerly for the results and trying their luck can witness their shining destiny soon. They can also check the winners' list of Punjab State Lottery Result 2019.

The Government of Punjab conducts the Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2019 which offers a first prize of Rs 2.5 crore. The draw takes place in October each year. Tickets are available in five series, A, B, C, D and E.

Punjab lottery is considered to be one of the best investment schemes of state, giving many people the opportunity to win without any risk. It is conducted by the state government under The Lotteries (Regulations) Act 1998, and that is why it is one of the safe modes to win prizes.

The 2019 drawing of Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2019 lottery will take place on November 1 with the numbers being drawn at 5:30.

This year the jackpot prize is Rs 2.5 crore, with a second prize winner receiving Rs 20 lakhs.

Punjab State Lottery 2019 | How and where to check Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2019

Step 1: Visit the Punjab lottery official website -- punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Step 2: At 5:30 pm, the list of winners will be displayed on the website's homepage.

Step 3: Tally your Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2019 ticket number with the winner's list provided

Punjab State Lottery Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2019​ | Official Notification