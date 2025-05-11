Punjab's hi-tech ambulances: A revolutionary step towards saving lives The Punjab government's hi-tech ambulances are a change-maker in emergency medical services. They not only enhanced the health infrastructure of the state but also saved numerous lives.

Chandigarh:

The land of Punjab, with its rich heritage, lively citizens, and wonderful cuisine, has undertaken a revolutionary action towards saving lives – the inclusion of hi-tech ambulances last year. These sophisticated ambulances with advanced technology and life-saving equipment onboard are transforming the landscape of the state's emergency medical services.

In a nation like India, where the healthcare system is yet to catch up with the demands of its expanding population, Punjab's hi-tech ambulances are a glimmer of hope. The hi-tech ambulances are a brainchild of the Punjab government, which identified the critical need for high-tech medical care in emergency conditions.

One of the biggest benefits of these hi-tech ambulances is that they can access remote locations. Punjab is full of remote villages with poor access to medical facilities. If patients require medical attention in an emergency, they have to cover long distances before they can reach a hospital. Delays in getting timely medical treatment at times can be fatal. But with hi-tech ambulances, well-trained paramedics, and up-to-date medical equipment, such remote areas can be reached in no time, and life-saving treatment is delivered on the spot.

These ambulances are also fitted with GPS technology, which helps them drive through traffic and reach the point of destination more quickly. This facility comes in handy in cities such as Ludhiana and Amritsar, where traffic jams are a frequent occurrence.

In 2024, at an official ceremony, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann flagged off 58 new hi-tech ambulances in Chandigarh. During the launch ceremony, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh said that these hi-tech ambulances are part of a drive to make healthcare more accessible to the people of the state.

"These ultra-modern ambulances have been mandated to reach the needy patients within 15 minutes in urban areas and 20 minutes in rural areas," the Chief Minister said.

CM Mann further added, "The 58 hi-tech ambulances have been purchased for Rs 14 crore and are equipped with life-saving drugs and ultra-modern equipment. These ambulances will act as a catalyst to provide primary treatment to the patients so that their lives are saved well in time."

The hi-tech ambulances can be tracked in real time. These ambulances work in tandem with the Sadak Surkhya Force.

A total of 325 such ambulances have been launched by the Punjab government to revolutionise healthcare.

The government of Punjab has also introduced a toll-free emergency helpline number (108) for these hi-tech ambulances. This 24/7 helpline is a one-stop solution for any medical emergency. The moment a call is made, the control room sends the nearest hi-tech ambulance to the patient's location, providing instant medical help to the patient.

Hi-tech ambulances have narrowed down this lacuna of medical attention, and patients get proper, timely medical attention, thus improving their recovery chances.

With the aid of such sophisticated technology and trained medical personnel, Punjab's hi-tech ambulances are indeed a step towards a healthier and safer society.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)