Punjab: Rs 21 lakh cash thrown from 9th floor balcony during ED raid linked to land fraud scam in Mohali

Mohali:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out extensive search and seizure operations against two major real estate groups linked to Mohali. These companies are accused of fraudulently securing Change of Land Use permissions, cheating landowners and buyers, and engaging in large-scale money laundering. During the operation, cash worth about Rs 21 lakh was thrown off the balcony of Flat 906 in an attempt to evade seizure. Officials later recovered the entire amount.

According to the probe agency, Suresh Kumar Bajaj and Ajay Sehgal of the Indian Cooperative Housing Building Society allegedly prepared fake consent letters for around 15 landowners to acquire nearly 30.5 acres of land. These documents reportedly carried forged signatures and thumb impressions to facilitate the CLU process.

Suntec City project under the scanner

Based on these forged documents, the developers launched a major real estate project named Suntec City. Investigators found that the society collected more than Rs 150 crore by enrolling people as members without executing any sale deeds. This led to a police FIR registered on November 19, 2022, at the Mullanpur police station under IPC sections 120B, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 472.

La Canela and district 7 also under investigation

The ED further discovered that Ajay Sehgal used the same CLU approval to develop a multi-storey residential project called La Canela and a commercial complex named District 7. All units in these projects were sold, allegedly generating proceeds of crime. After affected buyers approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, GMADA cancelled the society's licence. In its order dated September 18, 2024, the Additional Sessions Court in Mohali noted that "the DSP of Mullanpur was particularly working under the influence of the accused Ajay Sehgal and the case had not been properly investigated."

Altus space builders faces serious allegations

The second case involves Altus Space Builders Private Limited. Several buyers filed complaints with RERA, the police and consumer courts alleging that the company sold flats and commercial spaces by falsely claiming that the project had received final CLU clearance from GMADA. In reality, the CLU was approved with conditions and was later cancelled.

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against company promoter Mohinder Singh under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and he has been declared a proclaimed offender. Punjab Police registered an FIR on 1 February 2024 at Phase 11 police station under sections 316, 318 and 61 of the BNS 2023. The ED stated that Suncity Projects, a company of Dhir Constructions, acquired properties of Altus Space Builders at undervalued rates to enable money laundering activities.

Two middlemen also under ED lens

During the searches, the agency brought two alleged middlemen, Nitin Gohal and Preetpal Singh Dhindsa, under investigation. The ED claimed that they were involved in securing political protection and influencing government processes. Several documents recovered during raids indicated private interference in official matters.

ALSO READ: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal's house raided by ED days after he replaced Raghav Chadha as deputy leader