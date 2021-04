Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV The accused has passed information related to details of Indian Army personnel, location of army and BSF posts and bunkers on outposts of India on the Indo-Pak border, Delhi Police informed.

A highly motivated and radicalised youth identified as Harpal Singh has been arrested by Delhi Police for passing sensitive information to foreign intelligence. The youth hails from Punjab's Tarn Taran area.

The accused has passed information related to details of Indian Army personnel, location of army and BSF posts and bunkers on outposts of India on the Indo-Pak border. The money was routed through Hawala channels for funding the espionage operation, the Delhi Police said.

