People violate weekend lockdown in Delhi, give bizarre excuses | Watch

Image Source : @ABHAYPARASHAR, INDIA TV People give bizarre excuses, violate weekend lockdown in Delhi.

The pandemic situation in Delhi is getting grim as the nation goes through its second wave of coronavirus. The Delhi government has imposed a weekend lockdown in the city to break the chain of the spread of the virus by curtailing non-essential movements, activities.

But at a time when daily Covid cases in Delhi are touching over 20,000, people are still not following lockdown guidelines strictly. Amid this, Delhi Police on Saturday came across various incidents when it found people stepping out of their homes and not adhering to Covid guidelines. When asked by cops, people were found giving bizarre excuses. Violators were booked under relevant sections of law. Take a look at some of them.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the national capital reported as many as 24,000 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours and added city hospitals are running out of oxygen stock, beds and the life-saving drug Remdesivir due to the exponential surge in the number of Covid cases in the last one week.

"Delhi is fast running out of beds, oxygen and the life-saving drug Remdesivir as Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours have reached 24,000. The situation is very serious and worrisome. The cases have gone up really fast.

"That is why we are facing shortages even though everything seemed under control until a few days ago. But the speed at which this virus is growing, no one knows what its peak will be," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

He also asserted that any health infrastructure has its limitations, and so has Delhi.

