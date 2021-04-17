At 8 pm tonight, PM Modi to hold Covid review meeting with top officers across various ministries

Image Source : PTI PM Modi to hold Covid review meeting today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting at 8 pm tonight to review the COVID-19 and vaccination situation in India. Top officers across various ministries will participate. This will be the third time when PM Modi will be chairing a meeting to review the Covid situation as the country goes through the second wave of coronavirus. Earlier, PM Modi had interaction with States Chief Ministers, Governors to keep a vigil on the pandemic situation.

India is currently fighting the second wave of coronavirus with daily Covid cases clocking over 2 lakh. State after state is presently focussing on increasing the number of beds, medical oxygen, life-saving Remdesivir drug and vaccination of its citizens.

States including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal are among the worst-hit during the current wave of Covid19.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed the 16-lakh mark, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the tally of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 16,79,740 in the country, accounting for 11.

56 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,26,71,220, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.

21 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28 last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 26,49,72,022 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the country, including 14,95,397 on Friday.

