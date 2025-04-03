Punjab Police dismisses woman constable held with over 17 grams of heroin Punjab Police acted on a tip-off stating Constable Amandeep Kaur's car was searched and 17.71 heroin was recovered from her posession. She is booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Amid Punjab government's anti-drug drive, a Police constable is caught with 17 grams of heroine. The Punjab Police has dismissed the woman constable, Amandeep Kaur, from service a day after. Acting on a tip-off, police along with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) intercepted constable Amandeep Kaur's SUV near the Badal flyover in Bathinda on Wednesday evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (City-1) Harbans Singh, said police found 17.71 gm of heroin from Kaur's possession upon searching.

Used to post Thar's videos on Instagram

Constable Kaur is supposedly quite active on Instagram and she used to often posts reels with her Thar on the platform. She was earlier deployed with the Mansa police and was attached to Bathinda Police Lines at the time of her arrest. The constable has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Singh said. Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said Kaur has been dismissed, in line with the state government's directions to dismiss any personnel found involved in drugs-related cases.

Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Bhagirath Meena dismissed the constable from service following due procedure, he said. A probe is also on to assess the properties, other assets acquired by the accused. Gill said that SSP Bathinda Amneet Kondal has been charged witht he investigation of the case.

Punjab Guv begins 'padyatra' against drug menace

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday began his six-day 'padyatra' (foot march) against the drug menace. His 'padyatra' started from the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Gurdaspur and it will culminate in Amritsar. He gave a clarion call to all people to come forward to uproot the drug menace from the state, saying drugs have no place in the land of 'Guru Sahiban', prophets and warriors.

During the 'padyatra', Kataria paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Darbar Sahib and prayed for the well-being of the entire humanity. The 'padyatra' commenced from the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and passed through the bazaars of Dera Baba Nanak.

(PTI inputs)