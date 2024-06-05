Punjab Police, BSF arrest two suspected smugglers, recover over Rs 1 crore in Amritsar

Follow us on Image Source : PUNJAB POLICE (X) BSF, Punjab Police arrest two suspected smugglers, recover over Rs 1 crore in Amritsar.

In a joint operation with the Punjab Police, the Border Security Force (BSF) today (June 5) arrested two suspected drug smugglers in the Kakkar district of Punjab's Amritsar. According to the official statement, money worth Rs 1,97,14,650, one laptop, three smartphones and two keypad phones were recovered from the premises of the accused.

Based on the information provided by the BSF intelligence wing, the BSF troops and the Punjab police launched an operation targeting a suspected house of drug smugglers in the Kakkar village.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited in this regard.

Drug smuggling module

Earlier in May, the Punjab Police and the BSF busted an international drug smuggling module and arrested seven drug smugglers in Punjab's Fazilka. In the operation, the police seized 5.47 Kg pure grade heroin and Rs 1.7 lakh in cash from the arrested persons.

