Only essential staffers to be allowed at petrol pumps: Punjab govt issues advisory 

Taking strict measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Punjab government has asked all petrol pump managers to adhere to safety norms with customers. According to an advisory issued by the government, the managers at petrol pumps have been ordered to maintain hygiene and sanitisation in filling stations. The managers have also been asked to allow only essential staffers at the pumps to avoid crowding. In addition, petrol pump staffers have been strictly asked to report to their manager in case they experience fever, cold, or difficulty in breathing.

"The workers shall be advised not to indulge in any handshakes or hugs to greet/see-off each other. Petrol pump owners are advised to install foot-operated hand-washing stations for staff/workers and visiting customers," the instructions read.

The staffers have been advised to wear a cloth mask. "The staff should be advised to mandatorily hand wash/sanitise in the manner prescribed before touching the refreshments during tea-break/lunch-break etc," an official spokesperson said.

They have also been asked to avoid touching surfaces, equipment etc. at the filling stations.

"The worker should not smoke or chew tobacco-based products such as gutka, pan masala etc. In case of cough/sneeze, the staff/worker should use handkerchief," the spokesperson said.

