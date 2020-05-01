Punjab: Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar to remain red zones post May 3 | Check Full List

Friday, May 01, 2020
     
Punjab has had 357 confirmed cases of coronavirus out of which 90 have recovered while 19 have succumbed to the disease. As the second spell of lockdown draws to a close, the government has issued a new list of red, orange and green zones which will be applicable post May 3, when the lockdown 2.0 ends. 

Chandigarh Published on: May 01, 2020 13:42 IST
Punjab has had 357 confirmed cases of coronavirus out of which 90 have recovered while 19 have succumbed to the disease. As the second spell of lockdown draws to a close, the government has issued a new list of red, orange and green zones which will be applicable post May 3, when the lockdown 2.0 ends. 

Jalandhar, Patiala and Ludhiana have been identified as 3 red zones in Punjab which will remain as red zones going forward. As many as 15 Punjab districts have been Orange zoned while 5 other districts have been put in the green zone category.

Punjab Red Zones

  1. Jalandhar
  2. Patiala
  3. Ludhiana
 

Punjab Orange Zones

  1. SAS Nagar
  2. Pathankot
  3. Mansa
  4. Tarn Taran
  5. Amritsar
  6. Kapurthala
  7. Hoshiarpur
  8. Faridkot
  9. Sangrur
  10. Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr)
  11. Firozepur
  12. Sri Muktsar Sahib
  13. Moga
  14. Gurdaspur
  15. Barnala​

Punjab Green Zones

  1. Rupnagar (Ropar)
  2. Fatehgarh Sahib
  3. Bathinda
  4. Fazilka

 

