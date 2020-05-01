Punjab: Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar to remain red zones post May 3 | Check Full List

Punjab has had 357 confirmed cases of coronavirus out of which 90 have recovered while 19 have succumbed to the disease. As the second spell of lockdown draws to a close, the government has issued a new list of red, orange and green zones which will be applicable post May 3, when the lockdown 2.0 ends.
Jalandhar, Patiala and Ludhiana have been identified as 3 red zones in Punjab which will remain as red zones going forward. As many as 15 Punjab districts have been Orange zoned while 5 other districts have been put in the green zone category.
Punjab Red Zones
- Jalandhar
- Patiala
- Ludhiana
Punjab Orange Zones
- SAS Nagar
- Pathankot
- Mansa
- Tarn Taran
- Amritsar
- Kapurthala
- Hoshiarpur
- Faridkot
- Sangrur
- Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr)
- Firozepur
- Sri Muktsar Sahib
- Moga
- Gurdaspur
- Barnala
Punjab Green Zones
- Rupnagar (Ropar)
- Fatehgarh Sahib
- Bathinda
- Fazilka