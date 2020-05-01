Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab: Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar to remain red zones post May 3 | Check Full List

Punjab has had 357 confirmed cases of coronavirus out of which 90 have recovered while 19 have succumbed to the disease. As the second spell of lockdown draws to a close, the government has issued a new list of red, orange and green zones which will be applicable post May 3, when the lockdown 2.0 ends.

Jalandhar, Patiala and Ludhiana have been identified as 3 red zones in Punjab which will remain as red zones going forward. As many as 15 Punjab districts have been Orange zoned while 5 other districts have been put in the green zone category.

Punjab Red Zones

Jalandhar Patiala Ludhiana

Punjab Orange Zones

SAS Nagar Pathankot Mansa Tarn Taran Amritsar Kapurthala Hoshiarpur Faridkot Sangrur Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) Firozepur Sri Muktsar Sahib Moga Gurdaspur Barnala​

Punjab Green Zones

Rupnagar (Ropar) Fatehgarh Sahib Bathinda Fazilka

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage