'Join or face suspension': Hours after Punjab CM Mann's ultimatum, PCS officers return to workplace

Punjab PCS mass leave: Hours after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave ultimatum to the Civil Services officers to either join or face suspension, the association has decided to withdraw their call for mass casual leave.

The tough stand of the chief minister came after services at administrative offices in the state were hit as Punjab Civil Services officers went on five-day mass casual leave beginning Monday against the arrest of PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal in Ludhiana by the state vigilance bureau.

According to reports, the major development came following Mann's tough stand against the "illegal" protest for an alleged corrupt official. Also, the PCS association announcement was made following a meeting with CM Mann's additional chief secretary.

A Venuprasad, the additional chief secretary to the chief minister, said PCS officers will join their duties immediately.

Venuprasad said the meeting with the representatives of the PCS Officers' association was held in a congenial atmosphere. The president of the PCS Officers' association Rajat Oberoi also said they would withdraw their call for mass casual leave.

Tough stand of CM Mann yield results

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mann had warned PCS officers, who had gone on mass casual leave, to join duties by 2 pm or else face suspension.

Dhaliwal, who was posted as regional transport authority in Ludhiana, was arrested by the vigilance bureau on Friday for allegedly taking bribes from transporters for sparing them challans for offending vehicles, the bureau had said.

However, the Punjab Civil Services officers' association had claimed, "The PCS officer has been arrested illegally, wrongfully and arbitrarily and without due procedure."

